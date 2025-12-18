Want to Max Out Your 401(k) in 2026? Here's What You'll Need to Do.

Key Points

Your 401(k) contribution limit depends on your age.

You cannot make one-time contributions to 401(k)s; you must defer funds from your paychecks.

Maxing out your 401(k) isn't required for most people to retire comfortably.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Maxing out your 401(k) has never been an easy feat, but it's about to get more challenging in 2026 with contribution limits set to take a sizable leap on Jan. 1. Still, if you want to retire early or make up for past years when you weren't able to save as much as you wanted to, maxing out your 401(k) could be a worthy goal.

You'll need more than money to pull it off, though. You also need a plan that considers your annual income and payment schedule. Here's how to make one.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Know your contribution limit

The IRS imposes limits on how much you can contribute to a 401(k) each year, and this varies based on your age. In 2026, adults under 50 can save up to $24,500. Those aged 50 to 59 and 64 or older can save up to $32,500, and those who will be aged 60 to 63 by the end of 2026 can save up to $35,750.

These are the limits that apply to most people. However, some highly compensated employees (HCEs) may have lower contribution limits. Check with your HR department if you're unsure about the contribution limit for your 401(k) in 2026.

Figure out how much you must defer per pay period

Unlike IRAs, 401(k)s don't allow one-time contributions. You can only make paycheck deferrals. The amount you must save to max out your 401(k) depends not only on your contribution limit but also on how frequently you receive paychecks. The following table breaks down the most common types of payment schedules and the amount you'd need to defer to reach each of the three limits listed above.

Payment Schedule Required Paycheck Deferral to Save $24,500 in 2026 Required Paycheck Deferral to Save $32,500 in 2026 Required Paycheck Deferral to Save $35,750 in 2026 Weekly $471 $625 $688 Bi-weekly $942 $1,250 $1,375 Semi-monthly $1,021 $1,354 $1,490 Monthly $2,042 $2,708 $2,979

It's important not to get bi-weekly and semi-monthly payments confused as this could throw off your plans. Bi-weekly payments go out every other week. That can sometimes result in three payments in a given month. Semi-monthly payments always go out twice per month. Check with your employer if you're unsure which payment schedule it uses.

Come up with a plan

Now that you know how much you need to save, the next step is to create a plan that will enable you to save that amount. That's the big challenge for most people. You may need to revise your budget to free up some extra cash or consider working overtime to bring in more money. Even then, it might not be feasible for you to max out your 401(k) in 2026.

That's OK. You can still retire comfortably even if you never max out your 401(k). Focus on saving as much as you're able to, and claim your 401(k) match whenever possible if your employer offers one. If you get a raise, you can increase your 401(k) contributions then.

Be careful not to put funds you might need in the near future into retirement savings if you're under 59 1/2. Once the money is in your 401(k), you typically face a 10% early withdrawal penalty for taking money out under this age without a qualifying reason.

Focus instead on an amount that's sustainable for you and do your best to make some sort of contribution every pay period if you can. You can reevaluate your savings plan after a month or two to see if it's working for you. Then, decide if you want to adjust your deferral rate up or down.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.