Want the Max $5,251 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need.

Key Points

Your calculated benefits are a function of when you claim them, how many years you earned taxable wages, and how much money you earned while working.

Of the three factors, the income-based one is the toughest one for most people to "max out."

Even if you're not reaching Social Security's maximum taxable ceiling in any given year, earning more income can only help.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Although this year's average monthly Social Security retirement benefits payment is $2,071, a handful of retirees are faring far better. They're collecting the maximum monthly payment of $5,181.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What did these people do differently than everyone else? A small handful of things, like waiting until they turned 70 to file for benefits, or earning taxable wages for a minimum of 35 years. Perhaps the most important thing these retirees did, however, is earning at least enough money every year they worked to reach or exceed Social Security's maximum-taxable income ceiling. This year the program only taxes income of up to $184,500, since any further taxation beyond that amount wouldn't add any additional future benefits. The table below lists this maximum-taxable threshold for every year going all the way back to 1987.

Year No Additional SS Taxation Above... Year No Additional SS Taxation Above... 1987 $43,800 2007 $97,500 1988 $45,000 2008 $102,000 1989 $48,000 2009 $106,800 1990 $51,300 2010 $106,800 1991 $53,400 2011 $106,800 1992 $55,500 2012 $110,100 1993 $57,600 2013 $113,700 1994 $60,600 2014 $117,000 1995 $61,200 2015 $118,500 1996 $62,700 2016 $118,500 1997 $65,400 2017 $127,200 1998 $68,400 2018 $128,400 1999 $72,600 2019 $132,900 2000 $76,200 2020 $137,700 2001 $80,400 2021 $142,800 2002 $84,900 2022 $147,000 2003 $87,000 2023 $160,200 2004 $87,000 2024 $168,600 2005 $90,000 2025 $176,100 2006 $94,200 2026 $184,500

To be clear, recipients of the maximum Social Security benefits would have met or surpassed the above thresholds for a minimum of at least 35 of these years, although these ceilings do not need to be reached in 35 consecutive years. The program bases your payment on the 35 years you met or got nearest each of these indicated amounts.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.