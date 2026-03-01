Markets

Want the Max $5,251 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need.

March 01, 2026 — 07:04 am EST

Key Points

  • Your calculated benefits are a function of when you claim them, how many years you earned taxable wages, and how much money you earned while working.

  • Of the three factors, the income-based one is the toughest one for most people to "max out."

  • Even if you're not reaching Social Security's maximum taxable ceiling in any given year, earning more income can only help.

Although this year's average monthly Social Security retirement benefits payment is $2,071, a handful of retirees are faring far better. They're collecting the maximum monthly payment of $5,181.

What did these people do differently than everyone else? A small handful of things, like waiting until they turned 70 to file for benefits, or earning taxable wages for a minimum of 35 years. Perhaps the most important thing these retirees did, however, is earning at least enough money every year they worked to reach or exceed Social Security's maximum-taxable income ceiling. This year the program only taxes income of up to $184,500, since any further taxation beyond that amount wouldn't add any additional future benefits. The table below lists this maximum-taxable threshold for every year going all the way back to 1987.

Year No Additional SS Taxation Above... Year No Additional SS Taxation Above...
1987 $43,800 2007 $97,500
1988 $45,000 2008 $102,000
1989 $48,000 2009 $106,800
1990 $51,300 2010 $106,800
1991 $53,400 2011 $106,800
1992 $55,500 2012 $110,100
1993 $57,600 2013 $113,700
1994 $60,600 2014 $117,000
1995 $61,200 2015 $118,500
1996 $62,700 2016 $118,500
1997 $65,400 2017 $127,200
1998 $68,400 2018 $128,400
1999 $72,600 2019 $132,900
2000 $76,200 2020 $137,700
2001 $80,400 2021 $142,800
2002 $84,900 2022 $147,000
2003 $87,000 2023 $160,200
2004 $87,000 2024 $168,600
2005 $90,000 2025 $176,100
2006 $94,200 2026 $184,500

Source: Social Security Administration.

To be clear, recipients of the maximum Social Security benefits would have met or surpassed the above thresholds for a minimum of at least 35 of these years, although these ceilings do not need to be reached in 35 consecutive years. The program bases your payment on the 35 years you met or got nearest each of these indicated amounts.

