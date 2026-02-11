Want the Max $5,251 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need.

Key Points

There are three main requirements for achieving the highest possible Social Security benefit.

Even if your salary is off track, there are other ways to increase your payments.

The average retired worker collects just over $2,000 per month in Social Security benefits, according to the most recent data from the Social Security Administration. But it's possible to earn up to $5,251 per month in 2026.

Achieving the maximum benefit isn't easy, and it involves three requirements: work for at least 35 years, delay claiming benefits, and reach the income limit. Here's the salary you'll need to max out your monthly payment.

What is the maximum taxable earnings limit?

One of the requirements for earning the highest possible benefit is to consistently reach the maximum taxable earnings limit throughout your career. This limit is the highest income subject to Social Security taxes, and the closer you can get to it, the more you'll earn in benefits.

It changes each year to account for cost-of-living adjustments, but in 2026, it's $184,500. Keep in mind that to achieve the maximum benefit, you'll need to consistently reach these limits over decades. For context, 35 years ago in 1991, the earnings limit was $53,400 per year.

What if you can't consistently meet the salary requirement? Unfortunately, that will put you out of the running for the max benefit. The good news, though, is that you can still boost your monthly payments in other ways.

Simple ways to increase your Social Security benefit

Again, the three requirements for achieving the max benefit are:

Work for at least 35 years.

Delay claiming benefits until age 70.

Consistently reach the maximum taxable earnings limit.

You'll need to meet all of these requirements to earn the maximum benefit, but simply getting as close as you can to any of these benchmarks will still boost your monthly payment.

For example, delaying benefits to any extent will still result in higher checks. In fact, the average retiree collects around $269 more per month at age 65 than at 62, according to December 2025 data from the Social Security Administration. Hold out just two more years until age 67, and the average payment jumps another $319 compared to the average at 65.

Working just a little longer can also increase your benefit. Your primary insurance amount -- or the benefit you'll receive if you file at your full retirement age -- is based on an average of your earnings throughout the 35 highest-earning years of your career. Working fewer than 35 full years will result in zeros added to your average, decreasing your benefit amount.

Earning the maximum benefit is tough, and if it's out of reach right now, that's OK. It's still possible to increase your benefit without reaching the salary requirement, and small steps can go a long way.

