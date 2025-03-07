Want the Max $5,108 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

Unless you have several million dollars in the bank for retirement, you'll probably need Social Security to cover some of your living expenses. It'd be great if it could pay for all the essentials, but this isn't the case for most people. The average Social Security benefit was just $1,979 per month for retired workers in January 2025.

But Social Security's wealthiest beneficiaries get a lot more. The max monthly benefit in 2025 is $5,108 per month. That adds up to more than $61,000 per year. If you hope to take home checks this large someday, you'll need to start laying the groundwork now -- and it starts with hitting the right salary targets.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

You need a six-figure income to earn Social Security's max benefit

To qualify for Social Security's largest checks, you need to consistently earn an amount equal to or greater than the taxable wage base for the year. In 2025, that's $176,100. This limit was lower in past years and will likely be higher in future years.

Most people don't make that much money, so the maximum Social Security benefit is likely out of the question. But taking steps to maximize your income is still helpful. Anything you do that increases your taxable income today, like working overtime, starting a side hustle, or securing a better-paying position, can increase your Social Security benefits in retirement.

If you're one of the lucky few who earn more than the taxable wage cap for 2025, you should know that anything you earn over this amount won't affect your benefits, because you're not paying Social Security payroll taxes on that money. However, it can still help you prepare for retirement if you stash that money in a retirement account or taxable brokerage account.

Boosting your income isn't the only path to larger benefits

It can be discouraging to know that Social Security's biggest benefit is out of reach for you because of your income. But the good news is, there are other ways to squeeze more from the program, regardless of your salary.

First, work at least 35 years before retiring if possible. The Social Security Administration bases your benefit on your average monthly income during your 35 highest-earning years. You may still qualify for checks with a shorter work history, but then you'll have zero-income years factored into your calculation. Even one of these can cost you thousands of dollars in lost benefits over your lifetime.

You should also choose your claiming age carefully if you're trying to maximize your lifetime benefit. You become eligible for your full benefit per check at your full retirement age (FRA). This is 67 for most workers today, though some older adults have FRAs as young as 66.

Claiming under your FRA reduces your benefits. You can shrink your checks by up to 30% if you sign up right away at 62. This loss is usually permanent. On the other hand, you can delay benefits past your FRA and your checks will grow until you reach 70. Some workers get up to 32% more per check by waiting until then. It's also a must for those who hope to have a chance at the $5,108 max monthly benefit.

What's the right claiming age for you?

The right claiming age for you usually comes down to two factors: finances and life expectancy. Delaying Social Security might not be an option for you if you don't have another way to pay for your expenses in the meantime.

You may also want to claim early if you have a short life expectancy. You may get more benefits overall by claiming as soon as possible in that scenario. However, if you think you'll live into your 80s or beyond, waiting until your FRA or even 70 might net you the largest lifetime benefit.

You may not be able to make all these tips work for you, and that's OK. Just do what you can and try to save for the rest of your expenses on your own.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.