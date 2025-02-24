Want the Max $5,108 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

Social Security isn't designed to replace your entire income in retirement. The average retiree collected $1,979 in January. That's not going to cover a whole lot of your basic expenses once you're retired, especially when you consider the rising costs of healthcare and housing.

But some retirees may have collected as much as $5,108 last month, and they'll continue to receive those big checks each month throughout 2025. On top of that, they'll get an inflation adjustment every year, adding a small amount to their monthly checks thanks to the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

But you'll have to work a long and high-paying career to put yourself in a position for that $5,108 benefit. Only a handful of people meet the exact requirements necessary each year -- if you want to be one of them, here's the salary you need.

How the government calculates your Social Security benefits

Before we get into the salary requirements for the maximum possible Social Security benefit, it's important to understand the factors that determine how much you'll receive from the government program each month. There are only three factors involved:

Your earnings history

When you were born

The age at which you apply for Social Security benefits

When you claim your benefits, the Social Security Administration (SSA) looks at your entire earnings history throughout your career. It adjusts any amount you earned before the year you turned age 60 for inflation, indexed to that year. Any earnings that year or later don't get an inflation adjustment. After indexing your earnings for inflation, it then selects the 35 highest-earning years from your entire career and takes the monthly average earnings. That's your average indexed monthly earnings (AIME).

Your AIME is the core input into the Social Security benefits formula, and the SSA will recalculate it each year if you have reportable income from the prior year. The output of the benefits formula is your primary insurance amount (PIA). That's the amount you'll receive if you apply for benefits the month you reach your full retirement age.

Your full retirement age is determined by when you were born. For those born between 1943 and 1954, it was 66. The figure increases by two months for each year you were born after 1954, until maxing out at age 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later.

The last factor is when you apply for benefits. As mentioned, you're entitled to your PIA by claiming the month you reach your full retirement age. But if you wait to claim benefits beyond that age, your Social Security check increases by 2/3 of a percentage point of your PIA for each month you delay, up to age 70. So, someone born in 1955 could receive a boost of nearly 31% by waiting until 2025 to claim at age 70.

The salary you need to maximize Social Security

While the SSA looks at your career earnings to calculate your AIME, there's an important caveat. The government doesn't always count all of your income in its calculations. That's because you only pay Social Security taxes on a limited amount of income in any given year. Any earnings above that limit don't get taxed, but they also won't count toward your earnings history.

The limit is called the maximum taxable earnings, or the contribution and benefits base. The SSA adjusts the amount for increases in the standard of living each year. If you want to maximize Social Security, you'll need at least 35 years earning more than the maximum taxable earnings amount.

The table below shows the maximum taxable earnings for each of the last 50 years:

Year Earnings Year Earnings 1976 $15,300 2001 $80,400 1977 $16,500 2002 $84,900 1978 $17,700 2003 $87,000 1979 $22,900 2004 $87,900 1980 $25,900 2005 $90,000 1981 $29,700 2006 $94,200 1982 $32,400 2007 $97,500 1983 $35,700 2008 $102,000 1984 $37,800 2009 $106,800 1985 $39,600 2010 $106,800 1986 $42,000 2011 $106,800 1987 $43,800 2012 $110,100 1988 $45,000 2013 $113,700 1989 $48,000 2014 $117,000 1990 $51,300 2015 $118,500 1991 $53,400 2016 $118,500 1992 $55,500 2017 $127,200 1993 $57,600 2018 $128,400 1994 $60,600 2019 $132,900 1995 $61,200 2020 $137,700 1996 $62,700 2021 $142,800 1997 $65,400 2022 $147,000 1998 $68,400 2023 $160,200 1999 $72,600 2024 $168,600 2000 $76,200 2025 $176,100

If you're still working, it's important to note that the maximum taxable earnings will continue to climb year after year due to wage inflation. If your salary doesn't keep up, you'll fall out of eligibility for the maximum possible Social Security benefit.

There's more to it than earning a high salary

Salary might be one of the most important factors determining your Social Security benefit, but if you want the maximum possible benefit, the other details really matter.

First and foremost, you can only receive the maximum possible benefit if you wait to claim Social Security until age 70. This is when you stop seeing monthly increases for delaying your benefits.

Second, the only people who could be eligible for the maximum possible benefit in 2025 are those born 70 years ago, in 1955. That's because the Social Security benefits formula, which determines your PIA, gets small adjustments each year that impact the size of your potential benefit. The adjustments increase the potential benefits for younger workers. Since those born in 1955 are the youngest people able to delay until age 70 (or later) in 2025, they're the only ones with the chance to receive the true maximum possible benefit.

The last detail is that you must have worked and earned above the maximum taxable earnings throughout your 60s. As mentioned, the inflation adjustments used by the SSA are tied to the year you turn 60. But the maximum taxable earnings continue to increase ever year. As a result, maximizing your AIME requires working in your 60s.

Given all of those requirements, only a tiny handful of beneficiaries will actually receive the maximum $5,108 monthly retirement benefit from Social Security in 2025. Many more will receive the maximum possible benefit for the year they were born, and even more will receive the maximum possible for the year they stopped working. Due to the ways the SSA calculates your retirement benefit, though, those numbers will be lower than the theoretical maximum.

Still, it's certainly worth pursuing a salary high enough to qualify you for a big Social Security benefit. It's important to remember, however, that for most people Social Security income is merely a supplement to other retirement savings. Be sure to save a good portion as you're working to increase that salary over the years, because it's more than likely you won't receive enough from Social Security to cover everything you'll need.

