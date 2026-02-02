Want to Make Over $1,000 of Passive Income in 2026? Consider These 5 High-Yield Energy and Utilities Stocks.

Key Points

A handful of dividend stocks offer surprisingly bigger-than-average yields.

Just make sure their underlying companies have enough longevity ahead to bother buying them.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners ›

There's no denying artificial intelligence (AI) stocks remain the market's hottest trade. But no portfolio should solely consist of AI stocks. Income-seeking investors, for instance, need interest-bearing bonds and dividend-paying stocks to provide reliable cash flow. And among the stocks that generate reliable income, energy and utilities names remain some of the best bets.

To this end, here are five of the top dividend prospects from these two sectors right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Chevron

Contrary to a common assumption, the world isn't abandoning crude oil. Indeed, Goldman Sachs believes the planet will continue using more and more of it all the way through 2040, and even then consumption of it will only gradually taper off after that.

This is of course great news for oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX), which you can step into right now while its forward-looking dividend yield stands at just over 4%. That's based on a dividend, by the way, that's now been raised for 38 consecutive years.

2. Energy Transfer

Drilling and refining crude is only part of the story, of course. Getting it from point A to point B is another part of the picture, and an important one. That's what Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) does. The company owns over 140,000 miles of oil and natural gas pipelines that essentially serve as a toll road for the industry. This toll of course generates steady, recurring revenue regardless of the price of gas or oil at the time. Energy Transfer's stock currently yields 7.4%.

3. Brookfield Renewable

Most renewable energy companies are ultimately growth investments. Not Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) though. This partnership owns several solar power projects, and even more wind power projects, with the ultimate intent of using them to generate dividend payments the way that more traditional utility companies do. Not only is its forward-looking yield of 5.1% one of the highest among comparable names, but the organization is targeting average annual growth of 12% to 15%, with plans to annually raise its dividend between 5% and 9%.

4. Dominion Energy

With nothing more than a passing glance, Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) looks like just another utility stock; this one sports a projected dividend yield of 4.4%.

There's a noteworthy nuance to this company though. It just so happens to serve the state of Virginia, where a bunch of data centers are popping up. In fact, it's already the world's single-biggest power provider to the business. While it's still not a high-growth name, assuming nothing changes with where companies want to establish AI data centers in the future, Dominion's certainly got plenty of opportunity ahead.

5. Essential Utilities

Last but not least, add Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) to your list of high-yield stocks to drive passive income.

It's not an electric utility, but that doesn't make it any less important. See, Essential Utilities is a water utility, providing 4.7 million households with something they simply can't live without. Newcomers will be plugging into a dividend yield of right around 3.6%.

The path to $1,000

So how much would you need to invest in these stocks to produce $1,000 worth of passive income from them this year? With an average forward-looking dividend yield of 4.9%, a little over $20,000 spread out across all five of them would do the trick.

Should you buy stock in Brookfield Renewable Partners right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookfield Renewable Partners, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookfield Renewable Partners wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 2, 2026.

James Brumley has positions in Essential Utilities. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron and Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Dominion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.