Want a Lifetime of Passive Income? Buy Coca-Cola in June and Never Sell.

Key Points

Coca-Cola is an evergreen dividend stock.

It’s trading at a discount to the S&P 500.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), the world's largest beverage company, is a reliable blue chip stock. Including reinvested dividends, it delivered a total return of 659% over the past 30 years. Let's see why it's still a great stock to buy today to generate passive income for life.

Why is Coca-Cola an evergreen investment?

Over the past few decades, Coca-Cola has expanded its beverage portfolio with more brands of bottled water, fruit juices, teas, sports drinks, energy drinks, dairy products, coffee, and even alcoholic beverages. It also refreshed its flagship sodas with smaller serving sizes, new flavors, and healthier versions. That ongoing expansion and evolution enabled the company to continue growing, even as soda consumption rates fell worldwide.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Coca-Cola only produces the concentrates and syrups for those beverages, then sells them to independent bottlers, restaurants, and other businesses that produce the finished drinks. That asset-light business model enables it to maintain high operating margins while generating stable cash flow and earnings, even amid economic downturns or choppy macro headwinds. It also doesn't own a struggling packaged foods segment like PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP).

That's also why Coca-Cola raised its dividend annually for 64 consecutive years. That makes it an elite Dividend King, having hiked its payout for at least 50 consecutive years. It currently pays a forward dividend yield of 2.6%. That yield might not seem impressive when the 10-Year Treasury still pays 4.5%, but it will attract more attention as interest rates decline.

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect Coca-Cola's EPS to grow at 6.5% CAGR. That growth will be driven by its AI-powered inventory optimization strategies, the ongoing consolidation of its bottling network, as well as its stronger sales of dairy, energy, and sugar-free drinks. Its bottling partners will also continue to sell a higher mix of smaller, higher-margin cans.

Why is Coca-Cola a good stock to buy in June?

At $83, Coca-Cola's stock still looks reasonably valued at 25 times its trailing earnings. By comparison, the S&P 500 looks historically expensive at 32 times earnings. Rising inflation, the Middle East conflict, and other macro headwinds could deflate those valuations in the second half of 2026.

If that market pullback happens, more investors will rotate toward safe-haven stocks like Coca-Cola. Therefore, it seems to be a great time to buy more shares of Coca-Cola -- and commit to holding them for decades -- to earn a lifetime of reliable dividends.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $433,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,259,391!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 935% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 13, 2026.

Leo Sun has positions in Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.