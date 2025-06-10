Want to Invest in Quantum Computing? 3 Stocks That Are Great Buys Right Now.

The world is on the verge of one of the most significant technological leaps of our lifetime. Over the coming years, computers utilizing quantum mechanics will have exponentially higher capabilities than even the cutting-edge supercomputers of today.

I'm talking about quantum computing. Research from the Boston Consulting Group estimates that the quantum computing market will be worth $90 billion to $170 billion by 2040.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Naturally, investors have already begun positioning themselves for quantum computing's arrival. However, while there have been some notable upstart quantum computing stocks, they remain extremely speculative because the market opportunity is still so small.

Instead, consider these three stocks as great buys right now, in quantum computing's early years. They all give investors direct exposure to quantum computing, but aren't the all-or-nothing bets that some investors may regret going with.

1. Microsoft is a do-it-all technology winner with quantum computing exposure

It's hard to imagine Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) not being in the thick of a generational leap in computing technology. Sure enough, the tech giant is deep into its efforts to develop quantum technology. Earlier this year, the company broke scientific ground when it unveiled Majorana 1, the world's first quantum chip powered by a topological core -- a new state of matter.

Microsoft's Azure is the world's second-leading cloud platform, and the company is already deeply involved in developing artificial intelligence (AI) models and other software. That means Microsoft could benefit by creating and selling quantum computing technology, as well as by deploying it throughout its existing businesses. Someday, it could be Microsoft's quantum computers powering its cloud data centers.

Investors won't get rich overnight with Microsoft, which already has a staggering $3.5 trillion market cap. Despite its size, analysts estimate that Microsoft will grow its earnings by 15% annually over the next three to five years. The company also pays dividends and has increased its payout for 23 consecutive years. Microsoft is an outstanding do-it-all blue chip technology stock to buy and hold for exposure to quantum computing with minimal risk of disaster.

2. IBM is a quantum computing stock for dividend investors

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), or IBM for short, is no longer as dominant as it was in the 1980s and 1990s. But to its credit, it has emerged as a strong contender in quantum computing. IBM began offering cloud-based access to its quantum computers nearly a decade ago and continues to develop improved iterations of these systems.

It has more than 13 quantum computer systems in the field today with at least 100 qubits, and has booked approximately $1 billion in cumulative quantum business since launch. That puts IBM far ahead of companies like IonQ, which has barely monetized its business, with just $43 million in annual revenue.

IBM has arguably built a solid foundation for the future as a hybrid cloud solutions company with expertise in AI and quantum technology, where it can work closely with enterprise clients. It's also an excellent dividend stock. IBM yields a solid 2.5% at its current price, and management has raised the dividend for 29 consecutive years.

3. This ETF gives investors diverse exposure to quantum computing and AI

Many experts believe that practical quantum computers may still be five to 10 years away. Given how early it is and how much things can change for companies between now and then, investors would be wise to consider an exchange-traded fund (ETF), giving them broad exposure to quantum computing. The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ: QTUM) does just that. It's an ETF focused on companies developing and using quantum and AI technology.

It has 73 holdings in all, including the following top positions:

Name Percentage of ETF D-Wave Quantum 7.63% Palantir Technologies 2.33% Nec 2.06% Rigetti Computing 2.02% Orange 1.90% Ntt Data Group 1.84% Alibaba Group 1.77% IonQ 1.73% Fujitsu 1.67% Koninklijke Kpn 1.66%

Another significant aspect of this ETF is that it includes non-U.S. companies, providing investors with even greater diversification in a highly speculative field. Non-U.S. companies may not list on the major U.S. stock market exchanges or may report in foreign currencies and languages, making it difficult for most individual investors to follow them.

As with many new industries, there will be some companies that emerge as huge winners in quantum computing that many people didn't see coming. By casting a wide net with this ETF, you will most likely own a piece of them.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $669,517!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $868,615!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 792% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 173% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends International Business Machines, Microsoft, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.