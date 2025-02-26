Want to Invest in Quantum Computing? 2 Stocks That Are Great Buys Right Now

Quantum computing is often considered the next step forward for the computing industry. Whereas traditional computers still process data in binary bits of zeros and ones, quantum computers can process zeros and ones simultaneously in "qubits."

The difference allows quantum computers to crunch more data at higher speeds than binary computers, but they're also much larger and more expensive, consume more power, and tend to output more errors. As a result, they're still mainly used for niche research applications in universities and government institutions. But as quantum processing units (QPUs) become smaller, more powerful, and more power efficient, these systems could become widely adopted for mainstream applications.

The nascent quantum computing market could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% from 2025 to 2030, according to Grand View Research, even though Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang recently warned that it would take 15 to 30 years for "very useful quantum computers" to actually reach the mainstream market.

If you want to start increasing your exposure to the quantum computing market before that boom happens, you can consider accumulating these two stocks right now: IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

The speculative growth play: IonQ

IonQ sells three quantum computers: its top-tier Aria system, its commercial Forte system, and its on-premise Forte Enterprise system. It plans to launch its newest Tempo system this year. IonQ also provides its own quantum computing power as a cloud-based service. Its customers include the U.S. Air Force Research Lab, other government agencies, and major universities.

IonQ has also been trying to shrink the width of existing QPUs from a few feet to a few inches with its proprietary "trapped ion" technology. It believes that process will support the production of cheaper, smaller, and more accurate quantum computers.

IonQ's total quantum computing power, which it measures in algorithmic qubits (AQ), reached 36 AQ at the beginning of 2024. As it scales up its systems, it expects that figure to reach 64 AQ in 2025, 256 AQ in 2026, 384 AQ in 2027, and 1,024 AQ in 2028 as its gate fidelity (error detection rate) improves from 99.9% in 2024 to 99.95% in 2028.

IonQ, which reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 26, expects its revenue to grow 75%-93%, to a range of $38.5 million to $42.5 million, in 2024. Analysts expect its revenue to jump to $83.2 million in 2025 and $153.3 million in 2026.

That growth trajectory is impressive, but it's expected to stay unprofitable for the foreseeable future. With an enterprise value of $6.53 billion, its stock is also richly valued, at 43 times its 2026 sales. Nevertheless, IonQ could continue to attract a lot of attention as one of the market's few "pure play" quantum computing stocks.

The conservative growth play: Microsoft

If IonQ sounds too risky, then you can simply invest in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The tech titan is often considered a cloud and AI leader, but it's been making plenty of progress in the quantum computing market.

Microsoft recently unveiled its Majorana 1 chip, which can fit eight topological qubits on a single circuit, which is roughly the size of a desktop CPU. It was developed after 17 years of research and powered by the Majorana particle, which was first described by the Italian physicist Ettore Majorana in 1937, instead of electrons.

By comparison, IonQ's high-end Forte system has a maximum processing speed of 36 AQ, roughly comparable to Microsoft's topological qubits. Microsoft says the Marjorana chips can eventually be chained together to deliver up to a million qubits of processing power, and that progress indicates that useful quantum computers are merely "years" instead of "decades" away. Microsoft doesn't plan to mass-produce the Marjorana 1 anytime soon, but the eventual integration of those chips into its cloud infrastructure and AI ecosystems could supercharge those services in the future.

For now, Microsoft is still a balanced play on the growing cloud, AI, gaming, and enterprise software markets. From fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2027, which ends in June 2027, analysts expect its revenue and EPS to both grow at a CAGR of 14%. Its stock looks reasonably valued at 27 times next year's earnings, so it's a great way to increase your exposure to the quantum computing market without taking on too much risk.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

