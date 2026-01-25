Want to Invest Globally? IEFA Offers Broader Diversification Than EEM.

Key Points

EEM has delivered a higher one-year return but lags IEFA over five years.

IEFA charges a much lower expense ratio and yields more in dividends than EEM.

EEM is more concentrated in technology and emerging-market giants, while IEFA spreads its holdings across developed markets with broader coverage.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:EEM) stands out for its recent outperformance and emerging-markets focus, but the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) offers lower costs, a higher yield, and broader developed-market diversification.

Both EEM and IEFA are large, liquid exchange-traded funds tracking international stocks, but they target distinct regions: EEM focuses on emerging markets, while IEFA covers developed markets outside the U.S. and Canada. This comparison looks at the cost, performance, risk, and portfolio differences to help investors decide which ETF may better fit their goals.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IEFA EEM Issuer IShares IShares Expense ratio 0.07% 0.72% 1-yr return (as of 2026-01-22) 31.8% 33.3% Dividend yield 3.5% 2.1% Beta 0.73 0.74 AUM $170.4 billion $25.1 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

IEFA is more affordable with a 0.07% expense ratio compared to EEM's 0.72%, and it also offers a higher dividend yield at 3.5% versus EEM's 2.1%—a meaningful difference for income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IEFA EEM Max drawdown (5 y) -30.41% -39.82% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,307 $1,044

What's inside

EEM holds 1,214 stocks, with a portfolio tilted toward Technology (30%), Financial Services (21%), and Consumer Discretionary (12%). Its top holdings are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing(NYSE:TSM) at 12.6%, Tencent Holdings(OTC:TCEHY) at 4.5%, and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) at 4.5%, signaling a heavy concentration in Asia's largest tech and internet companies.

In contrast, IEFA spans 2,591 developed-market stocks, with its largest sector weightings in Financial Services (23%), Industrials (20%), and Healthcare (11%). Its leading positions — ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) at 2.1%, Roche Holding (OTC:RHHBY) at 1.3%, and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) at 1.2% — highlight a broader mix of European blue chips and global brands. IEFA takes a more diversified approach and does not have significant single-stock or sector concentration.

What this means for investors

ETFs make it easy to build a more diversified portfolio. IEFA and EEM enable you to passively add some exposure to international stocks. However, these funds take quite different approaches.

IEFA is like a low-cost index fund for global stock market exposure. It holds over 2,500 stocks from nearly every developed country except the U.S. and Canada. It charges a minimal fee and has a very low concentration, as its 10 largest holdings account for only about 11% of assets. These features make it an ideal core holding for diversified international exposure.

EEA, on the other hand, focuses on emerging markets. These countries have higher risk profiles, but more growth potential. This fund also charges a much higher fee to gain access to these markets. Additionally, it has much greater portfolio concentration risk, given that its top holding accounts for over 12.5% of its net assets.

Given these differences, investors need to weigh the risks and rewards when deciding which of these two international ETFs to add to their portfolios.

