Want to Invest Like Buffett? This Is What He Just Said He Looks For in "Really Outstanding Businesses," and It May Not Be What You Think

Warren Buffett has earned his reputation as one of the greatest investors ever. He has led his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, to incredible market-beating returns. As of the end of last year, Berkshire Hathaway's market value per share has increased 5,502,284% since Buffett took over, while the S&P 500 has gained 39,054%.
It isn't surprising that investors watch Buffett's every move and try to glean whatever they can from his advice. He doesn't generally reveal much about his specific trades, and these days, some of those trades are dictated by his lieutenants. He waxed enthusiastic about his confidence in Greg Abel, who's in line to take over as CEO after Buffett.
Buffett has often shared how he chooses stocks and what he looks for in a great business. Many investors know that he loves undervalued stocks, but that's just one piece of the whole, and it's not the one he talks about much. There's something else that he thinks is much more important.
Great businesses first
When Buffett does talk about cheap stocks, he usually emphasizes a different part of the equation. Cheap stocks aren't compelling for Buffett; they're only worthwhile if they're great businesses. And if they are, he's just looking for a fair price. "It's better to have a part interest in the Hope Diamond than to own all of a rhinestone," he once wrote.
So what's a great business to Buffett? He talked about his three favorite stocks in this year's annual shareholder's letter, American Express (NYSE: AXP), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and called them "very large and highly profitable businesses with household names." He also added a fourth, Moody's (NYSE: MCO), that fit the criteria. These were examples of "a dozen or so" great businesses of which Berkshire Hathaway owns a percentage, and he explained further that "many of these companies earn very high returns on the net tangible equity required for their operations."
