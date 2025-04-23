Personal Finance

Want a Good Retirement in the West? Here’s the Money You Should Save Monthly

April 23, 2025 — 08:03 am EDT

A comfortable retirement is considered one that costs about double what a bare-necessity living requires.

For example, the average cost of living if you just want to get by in California is around $6,800 per month (including mortgage). But if you actually want to enjoy life and retire comfortably, GOBankingRates calculates that you would need more like $13,500 per month.

That is the second-highest amount needed in America, behind Hawaii. The Western states, in general, are not cheap. New Mexico is the cheapest in the West — and it is still more expensive than 19 other states.

So the big question we want to answer here is: How much do you have to save each month to retire comfortably in the Western U.S.?

GOBankingRates used data from multiple sources to calculate it out, reducing the amount needed by adding in average projected Social Security. This is the amount you need to save monthly, including investment gains, in order to retire comfortably in each Western state.

Alaska welcomes visitors on the Alaska Highway at the Alaskan border,Alaska,USA.

Alaska

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $113,674
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,373,083

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,543
  • If you start at age 30: $3,269

Phoenix Arizona skyline at sunset stock photo

Arizona

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $104,930
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,198,203

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,219
  • If you start at age 30: $2,853

California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $162,045
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,340,510

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $4,334
  • If you start at age 30: $5,573
The sunrise creeps behind the clouds in Lafayette, Colorado, on this peaceful summer morning.

Colorado

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $120,778
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,515,171

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,806
  • If you start at age 30: $3,608
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $200,289
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $3,105,384

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $5,751
  • If you start at age 30: $7,394

View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $106,893
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,237,471

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,292
  • If you start at age 30: $2,946
Bigfork,Montana,USA - August 18,2019: Two young people,male and female on paddle boards in front of modern waterfront homes.

Montana

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $107,035
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,240,305

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,297
  • If you start at age 30: $2,953
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $106,716
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,233,930

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,285
  • If you start at age 30: $2,938

Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,305
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $805,701

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,492
  • If you start at age 30: $1,918

Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

Oregon

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $116,724
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,434,094

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,656
  • If you start at age 30: $3,415
OREM, UTAH / UNITED STATES - JUNE 28 2019: Utah Valley University Sign.

Utah

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $117,038
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,440,357

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,667
  • If you start at age 30: $3,429
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $132,485
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,749,300

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $3,239
  • If you start at age 30: $4,165
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $92,488
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $949,365

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,758
  • If you start at age 30: $2,260

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount you need to save monthly in order to retire comfortably. GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow, the Federal Reserve Economic Data and the Social Security Administration. The amount needed before and after Social Security benefits was calculated for each age of starting savings and each age of life expectancy. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 15, 2024.

