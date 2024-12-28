Want Decades of Passive Income? Buy This Index Fund and Hold It Forever.

There are thousands of dividend-paying stocks in the market, and it can seem overwhelming to many investors to figure out which are the best income investments for their portfolios. If you're looking to create a passive income stream that you don't have to worry about, a dividend-stock index fund could be a better fit for you either in place of or in addition to investing in high-quality dividend stocks individually.

One in particular that could be worth a closer look is the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM), which could be one of the best worry-free ways to not only create a passive income stream but also to grow your portfolio's value over time. Here's a rundown of what you need to know about this exchange-traded fund (ETF) and what it could do for you.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

About the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

As its name suggests, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF invests in a portfolio of stocks with, well, high dividend yields.

More specifically, the ETF tracks an index of mostly large-cap stocks that are expected to maintain above-average dividend yields. There are currently 536 stocks in the index, and the median market cap is $148.5 billion. It's a weighted index, meaning that larger companies make up more of the ETF's assets, but no single stock accounts for more than 4% of the total portfolio.

Top holdings include some companies you'd probably expect to find, such as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), but you'll also find some tech-focused companies like Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO). These are just a few examples, but the key takeaway is that the stocks owned by this ETF are generally long-established companies with steady cash flows.

At the current price, the ETF has an annualized yield of about 2.7%, but keep in mind that it passes through dividends from the underlying stocks, and therefore its dividend yield can vary (and be somewhat unpredictable) from quarter to quarter.

Like most Vanguard funds, the High Dividend Yield ETF is a low-cost index fund, with a 0.06% expense ratio. This means that for every $1,000 you invest, your annual investment costs are just $0.60. Note that this isn't a fee you have to actually pay; it will simply be reflected in the performance over time.

A solid combination of growth and income

Now, a 2.7% yield might not get you too excited, but keep in mind that this ETF is designed to produce a solid combination of share-price appreciation as well as income that grows over time. It is best approached as a total return investment, and over the past decade, it has generated a 10.2% annualized return for investors.

For context, a $10,000 investment compounded at this rate would be worth about $26,400 after 10 years, about $69,800 after 20 years, and approximately $184,300 after 30 years. Of course, past performance doesn't guarantee any level of future returns, but the point is that this isn't just a great way to create an income stream. It can build serious wealth in your portfolio over time.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $839,670!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 23, 2024

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cisco Systems, JPMorgan Chase, and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.