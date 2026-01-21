Want Decades of Passive Income? Buy This Index Fund in 2026 and Hold It Forever.

Key Points

This ETF tracks an index of 100 stocks that seem financially sound and that have hiked their payouts regularly.

It offers a compelling mix of both income and growth, which should appeal to many investors.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ›

There are many kinds of passive income, such as interest from certificates of deposit or bonds, or rent payments from tenants, or monthly checks from annuities. My personal favorite kind of passive income is dividend income from dividend-paying stocks or dividend-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Why dividends? Well, dividend-paying stocks offer income without your having to sell any shares, and over time, the value of each share tends to increase -- as does the size of the dividend. It's win-win-win!

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here's a look at one of my favorite dividend-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD).

Meet the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which is "designed to measure the performance of high-dividend-yielding stocks in the U.S. with a record of consistently paying dividends, selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on financial ratios."

That index holds about 100 stocks with track records of paying dividends for at least 10 years -- and which also seem to be tied to high-quality companies. Here's how the Schwab ETF has performed in recent years:

ETF Yield 5-Year Average Annual Return 10-Year Average Annual Return 15-Year Average Annual Return Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF 3.8% 9.45% 12.86% 12.30%* Vanguard S&P 500 ETF 1.1% 14.62% 15.90% 13.92%

That's pretty impressive. I included numbers for Vanguard's vaunted S&P 500 index fund, and the Schwab ETF compares rather nicely -- though, admittedly, over the past 12 months (as of Jan. 16), the Schwab ETF gained just 7.9%, versus 18.3% for the S&P 500 ETF.

One key reason for that difference is that standard S&P 500 index funds are, like the index, quite top-heavy with tech stocks. Where the S&P 500 ETF recently had fully 35% of its assets in tech stocks, the Schwab ETF had just 9%.

The S&P 500's concentration has served it very well -- until it doesn't. Many people will not be surprised to see the overall stock market pull back and take a breather in 2026, and if that happens, tech stocks and growth stocks (which have a lot of overlap) often fall harder than the overall market. At such a time, this Schwab dividend ETF is likely to fare better.

Reasons to love the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

Here are some more reasons to consider the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF:

It sports a fairly fat dividend yield, recently at 3.8%. That's greater than many dividend-focused ETFs, and it's not fat at the expense of growth. This ETF offers a compelling mix of both income and growth.

The ETF features a very low expense ratio (annual fee) of just 0.06%, which means that each year, you'll have to fork over less than a dollar -- just $0.60 -- for each $1,000 you have invested in the fund.

Take a peek at the ETF's recent top holdings, which recently made up about 41% of the fund's value:

Stock Weight in ETF Lockheed Martin 4.59% Bristol Myers Squibb 4.22% Chevron 4.16% Merck 4.12% ConocoPhillips 4.09% The Home Depot 4.02% Altria 4.00% Texas Instruments 3.93% Coca-Cola 3.78% PepsiCo 3.76%

Any long-term investor seeking income should give this solid ETF some serious consideration. Know that there are other good ETFs out there, too -- including some promising growth-oriented ETFs. You might mix and match, to suit your risk tolerance and investing goals.

Should you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $470,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,091,605!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 21, 2026.

Selena Maranjian has positions in Altria Group, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bristol Myers Squibb, Chevron, Home Depot, Merck, Texas Instruments, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends ConocoPhillips and Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.