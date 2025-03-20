Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Right Now

Every so often, the market experiences some turmoil, and investors rush to safe stocks, like what's been happening during the past few weeks. If you've been at it long enough, you'll recognize that this is normal and won't sweat it. You'll also already have a group of secure stocks and dividend payers that protect your portfolio during rough times.

Dividend stocks are important to have, but they're not all the same. Some come with a very high yield, and some are more reliable than others. If you're looking for stocks that you can rely on to provide passive income for decades, look no further than S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and American Express (NYSE: AXP).

1. S&P Global: The Dividend King

You might recognize S&P Global as the parent company behind the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), but it's so much more than that. It provides data, research, and analytics products for high-profile companies, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. Some of its more well-known products are its indexes and its credit ratings.

It has a dominant position in credit ratings, an industry where there are few players and high barriers to entry, which is an excellent place for any company. Its products are always in demand, forging a recurring revenue stream and making for a resilient business.

S&P Global is well-established and profitable, and there's every reason to believe that it can keep it up for the foreseeable future. In the 2024 fourth quarter, revenue increased 14% year over year, and net income climbed 52%. Earnings per share were $12.35, and S&P Global has a very comfortable operating margin of 35%.

It's also a Dividend King, and it's been paying and raising its dividend for the past 52 years. That's an incredible streak beginning in the 1970s and going straight through bouts of hyperinflation, market crashes, and other economic catastrophes that have forced other companies to suspend or cut their dividends.

The dividend yield isn't high, and at the current price, it's 0.78%, or about its historical average. However, it's hard to beat its stability, which is a huge factor for investors counting on passive income, and you can rely on S&P Global to cut you a check for decades.

2. American Express: The Warren Buffett favorite

American Express is one of the oldest companies in the U.S., dating to 1850. It's paid a dividend since 1989, and it has a growing business and strong profitability that supports the dividend.

Although it's known for its credit cards, these days, American Express has a full financial services platform, including an all-digital bank. It operates a unique closed-loop system, meaning it acts as its own bank for its credit cards and doesn't rely on partnering with financial institutions. It has developed a strong brand for its entire ecosystem, and its target affluent clientele drives growth across the business. In the 2024 fourth quarter, revenue increased 8% year over year, and earnings per share (EPS) were up 16% despite the pressured economic environment.

Part of American Express' model is its storied rewards program, and its members pay annual fees for the privilege of using its cards and using its perks. The fees provide a reliable revenue stream that goes straight to the bottom line. Card fees increased 18% in the fourth quarter. The company has successfully pivoted to target a younger generation of card members, and the millennials and Gen Z customers who are joining today will drive future growth.

American Express had a banner year in 2024, but it's down about 10% in 2025 along with the rest of the market. At recent shares prices, the dividend yields 1.3%.

Warren Buffett has praised American Express many times for various features, and in particular, he has used it as an example to demonstrate how well Berkshire Hathaway has benefited from its dividend.

With its in-demand financial services business that generates loyalty and profits, boosted by younger members, American Express should be able to pay its dividend for years to come.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jennifer Saibil has positions in American Express. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

