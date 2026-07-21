Want to Buy the World? This ETF Lets You Own 10,000 Stocks

Key Points

The Vanguard Total World Stock ETF owns 10,048 stocks from the U.S. and 39 other countries.

Global diversification has its benefits, but this fund has lagged U.S. stocks for the past 10 years.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Total World Stock ETF ›

Buying a diversified portfolio of many different stocks is often a good choice for long-term investors. But what if you could (almost literally) buy "all the stocks in the world"? A popular Vanguard exchange-traded fund (ETF) lets you do just that.

The Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEMKT: VT) is one of the simplest, lowest-cost ways to buy thousands of stocks from the U.S. and other countries. This ETF holds more than 10,000 stocks. It could be a good choice for investors who want international diversification while still owning a large percentage of U.S. stocks.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Let's look at this Vanguard ETF and see if it could be a good choice for your portfolio.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT): 10,048 stocks, 18 years of 8.87% annualized returns

The Vanguard Total World Stock ETF offers an impressive array of U.S. and international stocks. Its portfolio includes 10,048 stocks from 40 countries across developed and emerging markets. This ETF tracks the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap index, so it includes large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks.

Simply put: This fund might not technically own "all the stocks in the world," but it's close enough for most investors. And it charges an ultra-low expense ratio of 0.06%.

The Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has an 18-year track record of solid performance. Since the fund's inception in June 2008, it has delivered average annual returns of 8.87%. More recently, it's delivered a year-to-date return of 10.41%, and over the past five years, it's delivered average annual returns of about 10.9%.

What stocks are in this fund? The fund's top 10 stock holdings are all tech names, mostly from the U.S. The top five holdings are Nvidia (4.0% of the fund), Apple (3.6%), Alphabet (3.2% combining Class A and Class C shares), Microsoft (2.4%), and Amazon (2.0%).

The only non-U.S. stock in the ETF's top 10 holdings is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which ranks sixth with 1.6% of the fund. The top regions represented in this worldwide ETF are North America (64.9% of the fund), Europe (13.7%), and the Pacific (11.1%), with 10% of the fund allocated to emerging markets.

Why buy the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF -- or not

This is an impressive ETF. Many investors might not know that you can buy more than 10,000 stocks all in one fund. The Vanguard Total World Stock ETF offers a low-cost way to just "set it and forget it" with investing in what might be the most-diversified stock portfolio possible. For internationally minded investors who want to own shares of companies in other countries and the U.S. market, this could be a good choice.

But be aware of the risks. For the past 10 years, the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has underperformed the U.S. stock market. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) (which owns thousands of U.S.-only stocks) has delivered a 290% total return, while the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS) (which holds thousands of global stocks outside the U.S.) has delivered 145%. The Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has delivered returns that fall right in the middle of those two funds, with a 10-year total return of about 220%.

Some U.S. investors might question whether this fund offers too much global diversification. The fund's portfolio is about 62% U.S. stocks by weight. Many Americans might prefer to own a higher percentage of U.S. stocks than that. If an allocation of 38% international stocks feels a little too high for your goals, you might want to investigate other ways to buy international ETFs.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Total World Stock ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Total World Stock ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $364,562!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,247,668!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2026.

Ben Gran has positions in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.