Want to Buy SpaceX on IPO Day? Here's How.

Key Points

SpaceX is on track to launch the biggest IPO ever.

The company aims to make a record percentage of shares available to retail investors.

10 stocks we like better than Cerebras Systems ›

One of the most anticipated stock market events of the year may be happening in a matter of days. I'm talking about the SpaceX initial public offering. Aiming for a valuation of almost $2 trillion, this Elon Musk company may complete the biggest IPO ever.

Investors might be excited by the sheer size of the operation, but also by SpaceX's presence in three high-growth businesses: space launches, satellite-based internet, and artificial intelligence (AI). And investors also could be intrigued by the leadership of Musk, who is known for innovation and ambitious goals -- for example, as chief of Tesla, Musk aims to commercialize fully autonomous vehicles.

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All of this means that all eyes may be on the SpaceX IPO as it unfolds. But how do you participate in this major investing event? Let's find out.

What we know about the SpaceX IPO

First, a quick note on what we know so far about the SpaceX IPO. Though the company hasn't confirmed the dates, a roadshow is expected to start in the coming days, with the IPO itself following on June 12, according to press reports.

In general, institutional investors are the major participants in IPOs, getting in on the stock at the offer price before the stock actually opens for trading. In fact, 90% to 95% of shares often are earmarked for these investors, with the small remaining percentage going to retail investors. But reports suggest Musk wants to make the SpaceX IPO a significant event for these smaller investors, earmarking about 30% of the shares for them.

This means that if you, as a non-professional investor, have been dreaming of getting in on the SpaceX IPO, that may be possible. SpaceX, in its registration statement, said that shares will be offered to retail investors through brokerages Charles Schwab & Co., Fidelity, Robinhood Financial, and SoFi Securities. SpaceX says shares also may be made available through Morgan Stanley's E*TRADE.

It's important to plan ahead and visit these brokerages' IPO calendars and/or IPO hubs several days in advance to make yourself aware of the procedure and to see if you're eligible to participate. If you're eligible, you then may follow the brokerages' instructions for placing an order. This would offer you access to the stock at the offer price -- before it opens to the public.

Cerebras' recent IPO

If you aren't able to gain access to shares this way, you then may purchase them once trading begins, though the price level may differ greatly from the IPO price. For example, Cerebras Systems priced at $185, then opened at $350, and ended the day with a 68% increase in its debut on May 14. That said, the stock hasn't traced a straight path upward. Since the IPO, Cerebras has returned to the level of about $213 as of the June 1 market close.

So now the question is: Should you try to get in on the SpaceX IPO? A close look at your investment strategy may help you make the decision.

It's crucial to examine SpaceX's financial situation to understand if this tech and industrial player is a good fit for you. For example, SpaceX is showing tremendous growth, with revenue climbing nearly 80% over two years. But it's also spending heavily, particularly in the area of AI -- and that's brought the company to a loss for 2025. It's very likely SpaceX will continue this high level of spending to develop the technology necessary to support its goals. This means that, if you're a cautious investor, you probably should watch this IPO from the sidelines and perhaps choose a safer way to invest in the company -- eventually through an exchange-traded fund that might pick up some of the shares.

If you're an aggressive investor, SpaceX might offer the growth you're looking for, so you may consider getting in on the company early -- but it's important to note that, over time, IPO stocks have offered plenty of interesting entry points down the road. And this means you probably don't have to rush to buy SpaceX right out of the gate.

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Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Adria Cimino has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.