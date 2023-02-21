Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Sempra?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Sempra (SRE) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.08 a share seven days away from its upcoming earnings release on February 28, 2023.

Sempra's Earnings ESP sits at +1.01%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.08 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.06. SRE is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

SRE is just one of a large group of Utilities stocks with a positive ESP figure. Edison International (EIX) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on February 23, 2023, Edison International holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.09 a share two days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Edison International is $1.08, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.25%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, SRE and EIX could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

