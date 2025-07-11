Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider BCE?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. BCE (BCE) earns a #3 (Hold) 27 days from its next quarterly earnings release on August 7, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.53 a share.

BCE has an Earnings ESP figure of +3.52%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.53 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51. BCE is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BCE is just one of a large group of Utilities stocks with a positive ESP figure. Entergy (ETR) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Entergy, which is readying to report earnings on August 7, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. Its Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.06 a share, and ETR is 27 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Entergy is $0.83, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +27.42%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, BCE and ETR could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

