Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Transportation Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Delta Air Lines?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Delta Air Lines (DAL) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.37 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on April 12, 2023.

DAL has an Earnings ESP figure of +16.03%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.37 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32. Delta Air Lines is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

DAL is one of just a large database of Transportation stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is United Parcel Service (UPS).

United Parcel Service, which is readying to report earnings on April 25, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.31 a share, and UPS is 43 days out from its next earnings report.

United Parcel Service's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +3.36% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23.

DAL and UPS' positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

