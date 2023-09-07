Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Transportation Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider FedEx?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. FedEx (FDX) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $4 a share 13 days away from its upcoming earnings release on September 20, 2023.

FedEx's Earnings ESP sits at +8.7%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $4 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68. FDX is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

FDX is one of just a large database of Transportation stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Allegiant Travel (ALGT).

Slated to report earnings on November 1, 2023, Allegiant Travel holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.78 a share 55 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allegiant Travel is $0.68, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +14.63%.

FDX and ALGT's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.