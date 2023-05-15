Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Williams-Sonoma?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Williams-Sonoma (WSM) earns a #3 (Hold) nine days from its next quarterly earnings release on May 24, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.43 a share.

Williams-Sonoma's Earnings ESP sits at +0.54%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.43 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41. WSM is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

WSM is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Yum Brands (YUM) as well.

Yum Brands, which is readying to report earnings on August 2, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.22 a share, and YUM is 79 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Yum Brands is $1.22, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.37%.

WSM and YUM's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

