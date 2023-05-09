Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Dillard's?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Dillard's (DDS) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $9.63 a share two days away from its upcoming earnings release on May 11, 2023.

Dillard's Earnings ESP sits at +6.21%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $9.63 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.07. DDS is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

DDS is one of just a large database of Retail and Wholesale stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG).

Chipotle Mexican Grill, which is readying to report earnings on July 25, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $12.17 a share, and CMG is 77 days out from its next earnings report.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.47% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.99.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, DDS and CMG could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

