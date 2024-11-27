Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Casey's General Stores?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Casey's General Stores (CASY) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $4.30 a share 12 days away from its upcoming earnings release on December 9, 2024.

CASY has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.5%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $4.30 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.24. Casey's General Stores is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CASY is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Lowe's (LOW) as well.

Lowe's, which is readying to report earnings on February 25, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.82 a share, and LOW is 90 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lowe's is $1.81, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.39%.

CASY and LOW's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

