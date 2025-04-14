Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider MercadoLibre?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. MercadoLibre (MELI) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $8.19 a share, just 17 days from its upcoming earnings release on May 1, 2025.

By taking the percentage difference between the $8.19 Most Accurate Estimate and the $7.52 Zacks Consensus Estimate, MercadoLibre has an Earnings ESP of +8.86%. Investors should also know that MELI is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

MELI is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Kohl's (KSS) as well.

Slated to report earnings on May 29, 2025, Kohl's holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is -$0.53 a share 45 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kohl's is -$0.53, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.9%.

MELI and KSS' positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Should You Invest in MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)?

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

