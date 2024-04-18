Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Diamondback Energy?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Diamondback Energy (FANG) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $4.34 a share, just 12 days from its upcoming earnings release on April 30, 2024.

FANG has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.26%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $4.34 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.28. Diamondback Energy is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

FANG is part of a big group of Oils and Energy stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Schlumberger (SLB) as well.

Schlumberger is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on April 19, 2024. SLB's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.75 a share one day from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Schlumberger is $0.74, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.67%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, FANG and SLB could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)

Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

