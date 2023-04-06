Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Williams Companies, Inc. (The)?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.51 a share 25 days away from its upcoming earnings release on May 1, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.51 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.48 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) has an Earnings ESP of +6.25%. Investors should also know that WMB is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

WMB is part of a big group of Oils and Energy stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at First Solar (FSLR) as well.

First Solar, which is readying to report earnings on April 27, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.46 a share, and FSLR is 21 days out from its next earnings report.

For First Solar, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95 is +53.47%.

WMB and FSLR's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

