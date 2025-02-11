Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Excelerate Energy?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Excelerate Energy (EE) earns a #3 (Hold) 15 days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 26, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.34 a share.

Excelerate Energy's Earnings ESP sits at +2.77%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.34 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33. EE is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

EE is one of just a large database of Oils and Energy stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Chevron (CVX).

Chevron is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on April 25, 2025. CVX's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.49 a share 73 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chevron is $2.49, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.05%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, EE and CVX could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

