Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Marathon Petroleum?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.31 a share, just 28 days from its upcoming earnings release on February 4, 2025.

MPC has an Earnings ESP figure of +9.17%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.31 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28. Marathon Petroleum is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

MPC is one of just a large database of Oils and Energy stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Occidental Petroleum (OXY).

Occidental Petroleum, which is readying to report earnings on February 18, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.72 a share, and OXY is 42 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Occidental Petroleum is $0.64, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +12.6%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, MPC and OXY could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

