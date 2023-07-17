Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Bristol Myers Squibb?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.03 a share 10 days away from its upcoming earnings release on July 27, 2023.

Bristol Myers Squibb's Earnings ESP sits at +0.54%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.03 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02. BMY is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BMY is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure. Novartis (NVS) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Novartis is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on July 18, 2023. NVS' Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.67 a share one day from its next earnings release.

For Novartis, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 is +0.12%.

BMY and NVS' positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

