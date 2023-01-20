Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Abbott?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Abbott (ABT) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.92 a share five days away from its upcoming earnings release on January 25, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.92 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.90 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Abbott has an Earnings ESP of +2.6%. Investors should also know that ABT is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ABT is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure. Humana (HUM) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on February 1, 2023, Humana holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.47 a share 12 days from its next quarterly update.

Humana's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.04% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46.

ABT and HUM's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

