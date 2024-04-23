Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider HCA Healthcare?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. HCA Healthcare (HCA) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $5.69 a share three days away from its upcoming earnings release on April 26, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $5.69 Most Accurate Estimate and the $5.01 Zacks Consensus Estimate, HCA Healthcare has an Earnings ESP of +13.46%. Investors should also know that HCA is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

HCA is one of just a large database of Medical stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Shockwave Medical (SWAV).

Slated to report earnings on May 13, 2024, Shockwave Medical holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.11 a share 20 days from its next quarterly update.

Shockwave Medical's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +7.25% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, HCA and SWAV could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

