Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Novo Nordisk?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Novo Nordisk (NVO) earns a #2 (Buy) 27 days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 7, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.66 a share.

Novo Nordisk's Earnings ESP sits at +2.33%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.66 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65. NVO is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

NVO is part of a big group of Medical stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at AbbVie (ABBV) as well.

AbbVie is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 2, 2024. ABBV's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.93 a share 22 days from its next earnings release.

AbbVie's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.57% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91.

NVO and ABBV's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

