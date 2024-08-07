Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Natera?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Natera (NTRA) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.59 a share, just one day from its upcoming earnings release on August 8, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the -$0.59 Most Accurate Estimate and the -$0.69 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Natera has an Earnings ESP of +14.9%. Investors should also know that NTRA is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

NTRA is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure. MacroGenics (MGNX) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

MacroGenics is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 4, 2024. MGNX's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.15 a share 89 days from its next earnings release.

For MacroGenics, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.07 is +335.89%.

NTRA and MGNX's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

