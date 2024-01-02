Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Reinsurance Group?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Reinsurance Group (RGA) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $4.70 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on February 1, 2024.

Reinsurance Group's Earnings ESP sits at +5.57%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $4.70 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45. RGA is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RGA is one of just a large database of Finance stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is CleanSpark (CLSK).

CleanSpark is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 8, 2024. CLSK's Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.25 a share 37 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CleanSpark is -$0.28, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +10.71%.

RGA and CLSK's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

