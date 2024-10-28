Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider T. Rowe Price?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. T. Rowe Price (TROW) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.38 a share, just four days from its upcoming earnings release on November 1, 2024.

T. Rowe Price's Earnings ESP sits at +0.93%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.38 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36. TROW is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TROW is just one of a large group of Finance stocks with a positive ESP figure. Chubb (CB) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Chubb is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on October 29, 2024. CB's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $5.02 a share one day from its next earnings release.

Chubb's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.79% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.93.

TROW and CB's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

