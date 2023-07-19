Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Molson Coors Brewing?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.83 a share, just 13 days from its upcoming earnings release on August 1, 2023.

TAP has an Earnings ESP figure of +20.9%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.83 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Molson Coors Brewing is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TAP is one of just a large database of Consumer Staples stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is PepsiCo (PEP).

PepsiCo, which is readying to report earnings on October 11, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.18 a share, and PEP is 84 days out from its next earnings report.

For PepsiCo, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 is +0.54%.

TAP and PEP's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Zacks Investment Research

