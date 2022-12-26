Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Archer Daniels Midland?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.59 a share, just 29 days from its upcoming earnings release on January 24, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.59 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.57 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Archer Daniels Midland has an Earnings ESP of +1.17%. Investors should also know that ADM is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ADM is part of a big group of Consumer Staples stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at General Mills (GIS) as well.

General Mills, which is readying to report earnings on March 22, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.89 a share, and GIS is 86 days out from its next earnings report.

For General Mills, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 is +0.45%.

ADM and GIS' positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

