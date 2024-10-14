Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider BRF?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. BRF (BRFS) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) 28 days from its next quarterly earnings release on November 11, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.15 a share.

BRFS has an Earnings ESP figure of +15.39%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.15 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13. BRF is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BRFS is one of just a large database of Consumer Staples stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Sysco (SYY).

Slated to report earnings on October 29, 2024, Sysco holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.14 a share 15 days from its next quarterly update.

For Sysco, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 is +0.27%.

BRFS and SYY's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

