Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Carnival?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Carnival (CCL) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.34 a share, just 16 days from its upcoming earnings release on June 23, 2023.

Carnival's Earnings ESP sits at +2.86%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.34 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.35. CCL is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CCL is just one of a large group of Consumer Discretionary stocks with a positive ESP figure. Endeavor Group (EDR) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Endeavor Group is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on August 10, 2023. EDR's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.41 a share 64 days from its next earnings release.

Endeavor Group's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +14.95% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, CCL and EDR could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

