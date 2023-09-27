Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Charter Communications?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Charter Communications (CHTR) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $8.28 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on October 27, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $8.28 Most Accurate Estimate and the $7.87 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Charter Communications has an Earnings ESP of +5.23%. Investors should also know that CHTR is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CHTR is one of just a large database of Consumer Discretionary stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is DraftKings (DKNG).

DraftKings is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 3, 2023. DKNG's Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.43 a share 37 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DraftKings is -$0.69, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +37.79%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, CHTR and DKNG could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

