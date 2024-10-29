Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Paramount Global-B?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Paramount Global-B (PARA) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.27 a share, just 10 days from its upcoming earnings release on November 8, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.27 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.23 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Paramount Global-B has an Earnings ESP of +15.38%. Investors should also know that PARA is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PARA is part of a big group of Consumer Discretionary stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Walt Disney (DIS) as well.

Walt Disney, which is readying to report earnings on November 14, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.12 a share, and DIS is 16 days out from its next earnings report.

For Walt Disney, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 is +2.85%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, PARA and DIS could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

