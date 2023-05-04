Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Blink Charging?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Blink Charging (BLNK) earns a #2 (Buy) five days from its next quarterly earnings release on May 9, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$0.33 a share.

Blink Charging's Earnings ESP sits at +27.74%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.33 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.46. BLNK is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BLNK is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Verizon Communications (VZ) as well.

Verizon Communications, which is readying to report earnings on July 28, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.17 a share, and VZ is 85 days out from its next earnings report.

For Verizon Communications, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 is +0.03%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, BLNK and VZ could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

