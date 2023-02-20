Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider NetApp?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. NetApp (NTAP) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.33 a share, just two days from its upcoming earnings release on February 22, 2023.

NTAP has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.82%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.33 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31. NetApp is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

NTAP is just one of a large group of Computer and Technology stocks with a positive ESP figure. Intuit (INTU) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on February 23, 2023, Intuit holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.44 a share three days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuit is $1.43, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.42%.

NTAP and INTU's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

