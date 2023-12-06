Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Micron?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Micron (MU) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$1 a share, just 14 days from its upcoming earnings release on December 20, 2023.

MU has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.78%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$1 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$1.01. Micron is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

MU is just one of a large group of Computer and Technology stocks with a positive ESP figure. Salesforce.com (CRM) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Salesforce.com is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on March 6, 2024. CRM's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.26 a share 91 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce.com is $2.26, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.22%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, MU and CRM could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.

