Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider ASML?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. ASML (ASML) earns a #3 (Hold) 30 days from its next quarterly earnings release on October 16, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $5.60 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $5.60 Most Accurate Estimate and the $5.47 Zacks Consensus Estimate, ASML has an Earnings ESP of +2.41%. Investors should also know that ASML is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ASML is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Shopify (SHOP) as well.

Slated to report earnings on November 7, 2024, Shopify holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.28 a share 52 days from its next quarterly update.

For Shopify, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 is +4.35%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, ASML and SHOP could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Zacks Investment Research

