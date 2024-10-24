Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Yelp?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Yelp (YELP) holds a #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.46 a share 14 days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 7, 2024.

YELP has an Earnings ESP figure of +15.48%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.46 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40. Yelp is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

YELP is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Nutanix (NTNX) as well.

Nutanix, which is readying to report earnings on December 4, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.35 a share, and NTNX is 41 days out from its next earnings report.

For Nutanix, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 is +14.92%.

YELP and NTNX's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

