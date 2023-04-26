Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Business Services Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Avis Budget Group?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Avis Budget Group (CAR) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $3.85 a share, just five days from its upcoming earnings release on May 1, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $3.85 Most Accurate Estimate and the $3.42 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Avis Budget Group has an Earnings ESP of +12.63%. Investors should also know that CAR is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CAR is part of a big group of Business Services stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Block (SQ) as well.

Block, which is readying to report earnings on May 4, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.34 a share, and SQ is eight days out from its next earnings report.

Block's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +7.75% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31.

CAR and SQ's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.