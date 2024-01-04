Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider International Paper?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. International Paper (IP) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.35 a share, just 28 days from its upcoming earnings release on February 1, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.35 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.34 Zacks Consensus Estimate, International Paper has an Earnings ESP of +1.74%. Investors should also know that IP is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

IP is one of just a large database of Basic Materials stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is United States Steel (X).

Slated to report earnings on February 1, 2024, United States Steel holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.29 a share 28 days from its next quarterly update.

For United States Steel, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 is +42.5%.

IP and X's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

Zacks Investment Research

