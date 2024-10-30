Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Coeur Mining?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Coeur Mining (CDE) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.09 a share seven days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 6, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.09 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.07 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Coeur Mining has an Earnings ESP of +35%. Investors should also know that CDE is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CDE is one of just a large database of Basic Materials stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Air Products and Chemicals (APD).

Air Products and Chemicals is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 7, 2024. APD's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $3.50 a share eight days from its next earnings release.

Air Products and Chemicals' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.63% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44.

CDE and APD's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

